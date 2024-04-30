Investment House LLC Purchases New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.22. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

