Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 355,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,146,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,253,118 shares. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

