Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. 700,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,986. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.