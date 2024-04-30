Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.47

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.47 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 66249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on JACK. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JACK
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.