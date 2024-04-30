Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.35

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 85530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $526.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $7,055,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 64,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

