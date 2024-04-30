Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 14,413 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. 6,604,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,125,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

