Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.75. 16,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,933. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

