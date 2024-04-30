Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

KLIC stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

