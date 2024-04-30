Ledyard National Bank Has $1.37 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 549,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,676. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

View Our Latest Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.