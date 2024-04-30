Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.75% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $46,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 171,131 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,655,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,548,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $7,219,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,655. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

