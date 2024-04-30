Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $3,525,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,514.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,543.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3,391.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

