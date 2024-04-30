Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,547 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

