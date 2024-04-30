LGL Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $24.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,012.12. 327,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,155. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,096.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,017.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

