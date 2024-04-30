LGL Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 209,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,715,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.85. 3,458,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

