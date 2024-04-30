LGL Partners LLC Purchases 6,732 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. 7,253,118 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

