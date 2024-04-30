Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. 5,157,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

