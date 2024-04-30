LGL Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 11.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $83,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,004,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after buying an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $231.02 and a 12 month high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.