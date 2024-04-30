Markel Group (MKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Markel Group to post $80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $99 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $10.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,459.69. 12,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,699. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,483.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,444.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

