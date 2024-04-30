Kura Oncology (KURA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 177,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

