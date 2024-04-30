Marlowe (LON:MRL) PT Lowered to GBX 710 at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.04) to GBX 710 ($8.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.09% from the company’s current price.

Marlowe Stock Performance

MRL stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 486 ($6.10). 1,050,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,474. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 458.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.35 million, a PE ratio of -3,240.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

