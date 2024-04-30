HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.30) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 822.94 ($10.34).
In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
