Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,952 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.