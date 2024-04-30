Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
