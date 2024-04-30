McAdam LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

