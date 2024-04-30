Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Surmodics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,771. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

