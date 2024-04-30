McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMT opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $485.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.