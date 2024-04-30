Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.92. 48,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,951. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
