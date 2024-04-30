Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $36.44 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010915 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

