Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stran & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 20,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,818. The company has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.23. Stran & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

