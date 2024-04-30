Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stran & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Up 6.5 %
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
