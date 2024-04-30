Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,490 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

