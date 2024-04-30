Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $240.49 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

