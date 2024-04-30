Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $16.05.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

