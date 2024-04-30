Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanobiotix stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,195 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.35% of Nanobiotix worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

