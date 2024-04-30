National Grid’s (NG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,212 ($15.22).

Shares of NG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,054 ($13.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,464,759 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,527.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 918 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,181 ($14.83). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,044.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,032.37.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

