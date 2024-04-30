Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $6,046,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.