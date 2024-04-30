Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

