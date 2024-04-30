Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nikon has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

