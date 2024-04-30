Norden Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.47. 3,458,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

