Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. 9,981,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,099,098. The firm has a market cap of $471.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

