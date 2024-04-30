Norden Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,371 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Norden Group LLC owned 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 914,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

