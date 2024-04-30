Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nutriband Stock Down 3.7 %
NTRB opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.93.
