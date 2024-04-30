Robert Walters plc (RWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robert Walters Trading Up 2.0 %

RWA opened at GBX 417 ($5.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,168.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 344 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £27,230 ($34,204.25). Corporate insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

