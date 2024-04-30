Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE NTR opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

