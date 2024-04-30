Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $104.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.27.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get Polaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Stock Up 3.6 %

PII stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 37.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.