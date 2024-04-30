NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up to $247.13

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $247.13, but opened at $257.72. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $257.98, with a volume of 1,116,807 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.