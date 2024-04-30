NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.410 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $247.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.29.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

