NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.410 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $247.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.29.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

