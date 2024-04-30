Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,440.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.09) and last traded at GBX 1,426.70 ($17.92), with a volume of 6458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($17.84).

Ocean Wilsons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £505.65 million, a PE ratio of 938.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,359.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,225.25.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Ocean Wilsons’s payout ratio is presently 4,466.67%.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.