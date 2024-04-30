Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Mizuho

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

