Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $428.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.83. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

