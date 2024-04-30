Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $18.38

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

